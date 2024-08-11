Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 482,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $8,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,292 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

