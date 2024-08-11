Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GENI. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Genius Sports Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GENI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.95. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,961,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

