Generation Bio’s (GBIO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GBIO

Generation Bio Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 101,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,220. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.