General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $345.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $293.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.06.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.99. 1,028,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.16. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,483 shares of company stock worth $13,770,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.