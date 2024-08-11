Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 654,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,582. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $741.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,800.00%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $32,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

