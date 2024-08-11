Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. 745,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

