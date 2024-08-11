Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,369. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

