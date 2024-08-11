Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,369. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.