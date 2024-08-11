Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 77 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $36,314,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.90. 801,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,096. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $283.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

