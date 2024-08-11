Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,015 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 4,107,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

