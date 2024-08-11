Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 37,445 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,445 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,595,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.90. 737,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.