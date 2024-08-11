Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 156,888 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,888 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 491,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 109.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 33,557,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,333,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.