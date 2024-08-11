Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.13. 2,017,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,339. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

