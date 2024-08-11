Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 624 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 314,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.