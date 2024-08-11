Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

