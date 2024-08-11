Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after buying an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $135,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 640,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

