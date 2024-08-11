Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,993 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.13.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

