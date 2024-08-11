Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,656. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $159.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

