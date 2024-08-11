Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,827,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,740. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $49.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.