Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,825,000 after acquiring an additional 166,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,383,000 after buying an additional 166,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,785,000 after buying an additional 107,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,026,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.5 %

LNC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 967,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,078. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

