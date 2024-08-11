Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,900,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.33. 458,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.58.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

