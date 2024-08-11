Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. 2,757,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

