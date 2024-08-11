Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,778 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BBY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.73. 1,679,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,442. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

