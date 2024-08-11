Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

