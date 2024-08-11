Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 724 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.96.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

