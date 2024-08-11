Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.23. 2,169,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,562. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.