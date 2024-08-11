Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 394 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.26. 303,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average is $265.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $346,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,244 shares of company stock worth $41,045,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

