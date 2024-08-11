Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Gaia Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.19.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
