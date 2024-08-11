G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by Wedbush to Hold

Wedbush lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $370.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. Research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

