FY2024 EPS Estimates for WaFd, Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for WaFd in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

WAFD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

WAFD opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in WaFd by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in WaFd by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WaFd by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

