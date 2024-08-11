FY2024 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.
SunOpta Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SOY stock opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.22. SunOpta has a 1 year low of C$3.82 and a 1 year high of C$10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.62 million, a PE ratio of -38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.