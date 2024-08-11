FY2024 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Increased by Zacks Research

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $13.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.93. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.92.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $162.23 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $176.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

