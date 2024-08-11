FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Cut by Roth Capital (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,689 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

