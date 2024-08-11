FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

PTGX stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 104,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after buying an additional 186,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,831,650 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

