FY2024 Earnings Estimate for OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Issued By Northland Capmk

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of OppFi in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Report on OppFi

OppFi Trading Up 15.0 %

NYSE OPFI opened at $4.52 on Friday. OppFi has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $502.89 million, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OppFi by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.