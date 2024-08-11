Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

FNKO traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,611. The stock has a market cap of $515.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $45,655,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,064,307 shares of company stock worth $18,393,730. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

