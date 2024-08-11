Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,240.00

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc (LON:FEET – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,240 ($15.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($16.10). Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.85), with a volume of 628,265 shares traded.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £325.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,296.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,240 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,240.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Fundsmith, LLP. It invests in public equity markets of emerging and developing market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

