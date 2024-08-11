FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $110.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.90.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.70. 415,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,878. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

