FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for FS KKR Capital in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

FSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

