Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Fresnillo Price Performance

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.14. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

