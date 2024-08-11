Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.