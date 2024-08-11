Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $69.69. 6,988,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after buying an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after acquiring an additional 134,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 657,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

