Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. 6,988,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.



