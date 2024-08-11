Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. 6,988,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,013,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $120,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

