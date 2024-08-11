ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $197,820,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Aflac by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after buying an additional 320,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Aflac by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,897. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

