ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,035 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $29,943,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,264 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,082,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,020,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BATS:FMAY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,804 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $571.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
