ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,693 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,940. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

