Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Lowered to $80.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.83. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $82.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Formula One Group by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

