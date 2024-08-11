FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.79. 1,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.05.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
