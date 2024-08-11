FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.79. 1,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in FONAR during the fourth quarter worth about $4,277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 35,375 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 177.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 725.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

