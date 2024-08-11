Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Susquehanna

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLNC. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Fluence Energy to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 3,550,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,117. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,345 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,877,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,024,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,758,000 after buying an additional 953,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

