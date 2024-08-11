Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.11.

FLS opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Flowserve by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

